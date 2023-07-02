Accel Wealth Management Sells 135 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $116.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

