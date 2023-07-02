Accel Wealth Management Sells 5,107 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of UTF opened at $23.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
