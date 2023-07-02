Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.17

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.91. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,810,018 shares trading hands.
ADAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 302,731 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 663,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
