Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 839,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

