Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,611.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 242,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

