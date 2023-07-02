Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 9.8 %

AEMD opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

