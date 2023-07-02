Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,936.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,064.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,987 shares of company stock valued at $675,939 and sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

