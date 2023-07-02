Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, July 3rd.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.