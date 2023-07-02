Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, July 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.61.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
