Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $128.72 million and $8.64 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,417,864,847 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

