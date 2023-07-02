Algorand Price Hits $0.12 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Algorand has a market cap of $914.80 million and $48.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,548,946 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

