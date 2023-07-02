Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,946,123 shares of company stock valued at $29,158,454. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 69,652 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

