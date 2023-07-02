Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Plans Dividend of $0.60

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

