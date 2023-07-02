Amaze World (AMZE) Price Reaches $0.89

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amaze World has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

