American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

