Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.07 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

