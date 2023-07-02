Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
