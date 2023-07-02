Analysts’ New Coverage for July 2nd (ACOR, ADXS, AINC, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, AWH, BSQR, BWA, CPSH)

Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, July 2nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

