Analyzing Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cabaletta Bio and bluebird bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 bluebird bio 2 4 4 0 2.20

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. bluebird bio has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Given bluebird bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of bluebird bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of bluebird bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -59.20% -53.98% bluebird bio -3,054.45% -52.40% -19.92%

Risk and Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and bluebird bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.81) -7.13 bluebird bio $3.60 million 97.25 -$266.58 million ($1.71) -1.92

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bluebird bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

bluebird bio beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio



Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About bluebird bio



bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

