Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $737,658.40

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.22 million and $737,658.40 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.