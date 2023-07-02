Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0002 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.22 million and $737,658.40 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

