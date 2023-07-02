Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $57.73. 2,840,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.