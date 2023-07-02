Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAUM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,595. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.