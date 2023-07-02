Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.2% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,515. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

