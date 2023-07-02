Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,712,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.60. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

