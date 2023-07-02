Arcadia Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $96.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,745. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

