Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $68.92 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $68.92 million and $1.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00030862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.