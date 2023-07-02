Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $43.98 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002085 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002647 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,993,320 coins and its circulating supply is 173,994,106 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

