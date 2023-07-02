ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.24 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $37.28 million and $4.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.42 or 1.00024194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05456925 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,076,690.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.