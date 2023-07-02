Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
