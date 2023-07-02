Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.