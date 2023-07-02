Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 17,068 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 646,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 48,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,788. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

