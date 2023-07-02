Astar (ASTR) One Day Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market capitalization of $67.73 million and $2.73 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

