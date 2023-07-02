AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 14.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 10.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,493.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,487.22. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

