Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

AVTR stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 998.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,045,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after buying an additional 4,585,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 87.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 636,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 296,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 73.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

