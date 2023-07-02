AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,509,000 after purchasing an additional 197,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

