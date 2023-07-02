Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after buying an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,428.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 7,275 shares worth $1,504,121. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $229.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.