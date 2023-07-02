Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,200 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 272,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 252.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 491,004 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 80.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 114,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 687.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCH. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.5 %

BCH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. 59,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

