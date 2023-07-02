Bancor Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $59.40 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,728.80 or 0.99998396 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,742,153 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,781,862.15250996 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.39116831 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $3,902,032.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.