Barclays Initiates Coverage on Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

