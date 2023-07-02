Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

BMWYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

