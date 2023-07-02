Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 6.6% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $194.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

