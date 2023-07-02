Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla Stock Up 1.7 %

TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.