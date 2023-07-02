Beacon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.10 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

