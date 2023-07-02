Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,526 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,205,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $442.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

