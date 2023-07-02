Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $202.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.81. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

