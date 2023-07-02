Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CION Investment worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CION. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 108,099 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 820,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $7,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 407,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CION Investment Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $568.31 million, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.79%.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CION shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
