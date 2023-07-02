Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

