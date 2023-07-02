Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

