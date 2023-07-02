Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 3,020 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 226,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $14.16 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 82.53, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 236.67%.

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

