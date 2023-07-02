Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $157.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $423.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

