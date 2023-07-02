Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $264.01 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

